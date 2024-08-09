Teenager went on burgling spree with car theft group and escaped from police while handcuffed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jay Mole, who is now 18, was 16 when the offences were committed between July 4 and August 21 of 2022. Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Thursday he was complicit in ten thefts, each of similar nature, which left the victims "traumatised and fearful of going out".

Mole had earlier admitted 10 charges of conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle as well as conspiracy to commit a burglary dwelling.

He had also earlier admitted a charge of escaping from lawful custody, having absconded after officers had arrested him outside his home in Briery Close, Cradley Heath.

The court heard Mole was acting under duress in helping to carry out the ten burglaries which saw cars stolen from drives - often two at a time - in the early hours of the morning. They included BMWs, Range Rovers and an Audi.