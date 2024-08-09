Police 'ready to respond to emergencies' in Walsall after pub confirms closure over safety concerns

Pubs across the town closed early on Wednesday due to fears of violence sparked by the funeral of Connor Brookes, who was shot dead in July.

However, the town has not seen the level of civil unrest which saw rioting across the country, hotels housing asylum seekers and emergency services attacked, and rioters being arrested then jailed.

West Midlands Police told the Express & Star that officers understand online rumours can unsettle residents and are speaking to businesses about security.

The spokesman said: "We are not complacent, and we recognise that people are worried by rumours and what they’re seeing in the news and on social media. We have large numbers of skilled officers on patrol and others ready to respond to emergencies.

"We are continually assessing all available information, reviewing our plans and talking to our partners every day."

The spokesman added: "This includes businesses and venues who have their own, well-rehearsed safety and security plans. Businesses must make decisions that are right for them.

"You can follow us on social media for the most accurate and up to date information, or sign up to WMNow.co.uk. You can also tell us about rumours you’re hearing. This will help shape our policing plans."

The landlords of one Walsall pub told regulars after discussions with police they would close all of tomorrow despite having bands booked to perform.

The Oak, Green Lane, posted on Facebook on Thursday: "After having some discussions with the local police about alleged planned protests and the pub's past connections with certain groups, we are extremely concerned for our safety, our customers' safety and the planned bands' safety.

"We have made the extremely difficult decision to remain closed all day Saturday.

"We are really sorry it is such short notice, we will be back open on Sunday as usual. Wherever you go, whatever you do, just remain vigilant and stay safe. Thank you all for your continuous support."

Regulars backed the decision despite being disappointed the planned night of live rock music had been cancelled.

Carol Shepherd said: "Absolutely gutted about this, been looking forward to seeing the band again for months but under the current circumstances it's probably the right decision. Hopefully you can get the band again soon."

David Lee Yates added: "Shame that it has come to this where business’ suffer. Wise decision though under current circumstances."

Others commented to say the "planned protest" was now "not happening".

On Wednesday evening pubs throughout Walsall closed their doors after police informed landlords the funeral of Connor Brookes, who was shot last month, was being held in Blakenhall.

The Fingerpost Pub in Pelsall posted on Facebook: "We are sad to say we are going to have to close this evening with immediate effect.

"With the events going on locally and nationally, we do have to put the safety of our staff and customers first. We have taken advice from the authorities and this seems the best course of action."

Pelsall Cricket Club also closed its doors with immediate effect: "Pelsall Cricket Club will be closed tonight. Our apologies for the late notice but following advice and other pubs shut, it is the only option."

Bloxwich landmark pub The Sir Robert Peel posted: "Due to our unwavering commitment to the safety of our staff and customers, we will be closing the pub today with immediate effect. We appreciate your understanding and support during this time.

"Stay safe, and we’ll see you again tomorrow."