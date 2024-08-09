Man arrested after police alerted to 'multiple burglaries' in Dudley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called to Gayfield Avenue, Brierley Hill, on Thursday evening where they arrested a 20-year-old man.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and dwelling with intent to steal.

It comes after police received reports of "multiple burglaries" taking place in parts of Dudley.

The suspect remains in police custody for questioning on Friday morning, West Midlands Police said.