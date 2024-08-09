Express & Star
Man arrested weeks after electronics 'stolen' in break-in at Wolverhampton garage

A man has been arrested after a break-in at a Wolverhampton garage which saw electronics allegedly stolen.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

The burglary took place at a garage on Birmingham Road in Wolverhampton in June, West Midlands Police said.

The force said electronics and equipment were taken during the break-in.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at a property in the Parkfield area of Wolverhampton on Thursday evening.

He remained in police custody for questioning on Friday morning as officers continue with their enquires.

