Man arrested weeks after electronics 'stolen' in break-in at Wolverhampton garage
A man has been arrested after a break-in at a Wolverhampton garage which saw electronics allegedly stolen.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The burglary took place at a garage on Birmingham Road in Wolverhampton in June, West Midlands Police said.
The force said electronics and equipment were taken during the break-in.
A 39-year-old man was arrested at a property in the Parkfield area of Wolverhampton on Thursday evening.
He remained in police custody for questioning on Friday morning as officers continue with their enquires.