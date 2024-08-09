Car stolen from Bridgnorth driveway in broad daylight

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A black Discovery Sport was stolen, without its keys, from a driveway on Innage Lane in Bridgnorth at approximately 4pm on Thursday.

Pcso Mandy Leek from Bridgnorth safer neighbourhoods team posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page saying: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this vehicle or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or has seen anything suspicious.

"There are some simple but effective things you can do to help protect your vehicles - where possible remove all valuable items from your vehicle before leaving it unattended and use a steering lock or other sorts of locking devices.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."