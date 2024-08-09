‘A risk to women’ Man with West Midlands links absconds from care facility in east London

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Balasankar Narayanan, 44 was last seen at 6.40pm on August 4 when he ran off from staff at a park in Ilford.

The Metropolitan Police said Narayanan “can be violent” and is “considered a risk to women”. They have urged the public not to approach him, but to call police immediately.

Balasankar Narayanan

He is believed to have links across London, notably Newham, Greenford, Hammersmith, Highgate and Ilford, as well as the West Midlands. He has also been found in Grays and Manchester.