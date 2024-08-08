Wolverhampton man and boy, 16, arrested after man suffered 'gunshot wound' to his back

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were alerted to the incident in Field Lane at around 8.25pm on Monday when someone allegedly heard a gunshot.

Armed officers were called to the scene where they found a man, aged in his 20s, who was hurt.

Staffordshire Police said he had a "wound to his back consistent with a gunshot".

The man was rushed to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

A 26-year-old man and 16-year-old boy, both from Wolverhampton, have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the force said they were both being questioned in police custody.

Anyone with information about the alleged shooting, including those with dashcam and doorbell footage, have been asked to contact Staffordshire Police.

People who think they can help should get in touch via Live Chat on the force's website, or by calling 101 and quoting incident 599 of August 5.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.