Wolverhampton man, 50, arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Ettingshall Police station were on patrol when they spotted a Mini on Wolverhampton Road East, in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton. The car was stopped and Class A drugs were recovered from inside.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and remains in police custody this morning.

Anyone who is concerned about drug dealing in their area is asked to call 101.