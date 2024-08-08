Wolverhampton man, 50, arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after police stopped a car in Wolverhampton on Wednesday.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Officers from Ettingshall Police station were on patrol when they spotted a Mini on Wolverhampton Road East, in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton. The car was stopped and Class A drugs were recovered from inside.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and remains in police custody this morning.
Anyone who is concerned about drug dealing in their area is asked to call 101.