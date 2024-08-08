Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Steven Fellows, now aged 48, admitted picking up a vape from the ground and throwing it towards Wolves supporters in the Smethwick End at The Hawthorns on January 28.

Dudley Magistrates Court heard this week that Fellows and his son were leaving the stadium towards the end of the FA Cup fourth round tie - which was suspended for half an hour following disorder in the stands - when he saw people he knew in the away end.

Prosecutor Megan Jewkes told the court on Tuesday: "This relates to January 28 this year... the televised FA Cup fourth round [match] between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Black Country derby.

"The defendant is captured on bodyworn footage of an officer sitting in front of the East Stand cordon.

"[Fellows] can be seen walking up the steps with his son and throwing a missile at the Wolverhampton Wanderers fans in the Smethwick End."

Fellows attended an interview with police voluntarily but made no comment. On Tuesday he pleaded guilty to a single count of throwing a missile at a spectators area, contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Mitigating for Fellows, Shabeer Qureshi told the court the incident with the vape was unrelated to the widespread violence earlier in the match.

'Friendly joshing'