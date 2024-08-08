Two teens arrested over separate car key burglaries in Dudley borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police launched an investigation into a car key burglary in Pedmore, Stourbridge, on July 9, in which a Volkswagen was allegedly stolen.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday morning in Brierley Hill on suspicion of burglary. He was taken into police custody for questioning.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a string of offences in the borough which all took place on July 29.

They include a burglary in Quarry Bank which saw two cars stolen, a burglary in Pedmore which saw one car stolen and a day-time robbery in Lye where personal belongings were allegedly taken from a member of the public.

The man was detained by officers whilst they were on patrol in Star Street, Lye, on Wednesday evening.

He remained in custody on Thursday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.