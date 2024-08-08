Two men arrested in garden after suspected stolen car seen driving wrong way on dual carriageway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers on patrol spotted the Seat Ibiza on Kingsbury Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, shortly before 6am on Thursday.

The car is suspected to have been stolen in a burglary earlier that day.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and was driven the wrong way on a dual carriageway before the people inside exited the car and fled.

A foot chase ensued and, following a police search of the area, two men were arrested in a garden on Finchley Road, Kingstanding, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspects, aged 19 and 24, were taken into police custody for questioning where they remained on Thursday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.

The 19-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.