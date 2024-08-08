Riots: Staffordshire Police chief pledges to keep residents safe as 13 people arrested so far

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chief Constable Chris Noble said officers are doing "everything they can" to keep people safe as the threat of riots continues to sweep the country.

In one incident, violence erupted on Sunday evening when rioters swarmed a Holiday Inn hotel in Tamworth, leaving a police officer injured.

The aftermath of the riots outside Holiday Inn, Tamworth

Petrol bombs were also hurled at officers as fireworks were used and damage was caused to the hotel by protesters, including windows smashed and graffiti daubed on walls.

A mosque in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, was also targeted over the weekend.

In response to the disorder, Chief Constable Noble said: "Over the past week we have seen outbreaks of disorder across the country which has also involved parts of Staffordshire.

"Communities in Tamworth and Hanley were subjected to senseless violence which has been roundly condemned across our county.

“Officers responded proactively to groups of individuals who were clearly intent on carrying out mindless acts of thuggery.

"In Tamworth, petrol bombs and other missiles were thrown at a hotel and at police officers. In Hanley, two men sustained head injuries after being hit by a blunt object and three police officers were assaulted.

"Thirteen arrests have already been made and three people have been charged. We have a dedicated team of detectives working day-in, day-out to further identify those responsible and we have the full support of the criminal justice system to bring them to justice. We will ensure there is swift and visible justice outcomes for all involved."

The Staffordshire Police boss went on to acknowledge the impact of the disorder on residents.

He added: "I would like to reassure all communities across Staffordshire that we are committed to doing everything we can to keep you safe.

"We are actively monitoring both local and national intelligence so we have the most up-to-date picture of any emerging threats, and we will deploy specially-trained public order officers to ensure the safety of our communities.

"We will also challenge misinformation to provide you with an accurate picture of the impact on our communities."

He said that while the force will "always respect" an individual's right to protest, it "will not stand" for "criminality and violence".

He continued: "Everyone should be able to leave their homes and go about their daily lives peacefully, without feeling threatened or in fear of being targeted because of who they are and what they believe in.

"Finally, the bravery and commitment seen by my officers has been outstanding. I am incredibly proud of them and the bravery and resilience they have shown. I also want to reassure their loved ones that we will do all we can to keep them safe as they carry out their duties."

Elsewhere in the region, there have been gatherings in Birmingham including in the Jewellery Quarter, where on Wednesday evening hundreds of counter-protesters assembled directly outside an immigration advice centre.