Police issue photo after woman sexually assaulted at popular bingo night

The incident happened at the Bongo's Bingo venue in Dale End, Birmingham, at around 4pm on July 6.

West Midlands Police said investigations into identifying the person responsible for the alleged assault are "ongoing".

The force has issued a picture of a woman who officers want to speak to in connection to the incident.

Police are asking for help in identifying this woman

Anyone who recognises her should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 20/653476/24.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.