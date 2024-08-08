Man caught wielding machete on doorbell camera in front of neighbours 'had just been threatened'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Footage of Gavin Steele waving and pointing the weapon outside his house while smiling was played to Telford Magistrates Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

His neighbours in Orchard Street, Highley, Bridgnorth could be seen standing on the opposite side of the road looking nonplussed as the 43-year-old brandished the 2ft long blade.