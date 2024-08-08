Man arrested over social media rumours about protests in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 49-year-old was detained on Monday evening following investigations into social media rumours about protests in the Bordesley Green are of Birmingham on Monday night.

West Midlands Police said the arrest follows investigations in to posts on various social media platforms inciting racial hatred with an image of a man holding a firearm.

The man was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and possession of a firearm and was being held in custody last night.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We will not tolerate violence in our towns and cities, or tolerate those who use social media to encourage such violence.

"Please challenge what you see online, report where appropriate and consider the source of the posts. Always go to trusted sources for your information which includes news outlets and through our social media channels."

An online portal has been set up where people can send in footage from Monday evening, accessed here.