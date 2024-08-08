Man arrested following drink-drive collision near Wolverhampton city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 37-year-old was detained at the scene of a collision between a Volvo and a motorbike on Raby Street near Wolverhampton city centre. He was recorded as being more than twice the drink drive limit.

He remains in police custody this morning.

Anyone who wishes to report a crime call 101 in non-emergencies, or contact the police via Live Chat on their website.