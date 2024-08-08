Man, 18, arrested after stolen motorbike tracked to Tipton address

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police officers were called after a vehicle was stolen from Robert Road in Tipton. After tracking the stolen bike to an address in a nearby street, police recovered the bike and arrested an 18-year-old man.

He remains in police custody.

Anyone who is concerned about criminal activity in their area is asked to report it by calling 101 or through Live Chat on the police website.