'We are well practised and prepared' – West Midlands Police issue update after rumours of protests

Rumours have been circulating around social media today with users claiming more than 20 'anti-immigration' protests are due to kick off in several locations across the country, including Birmingham city centre.

As well as that, Say No To Racism campaigners are running protests of their own in an effort to tackle the violence that has erupted across the region, and across the country.

And now, West Midlands Police has provided an update regarding the rumoured protests to reassure the region of its commitment to keeping the peace and and keeping residents safe.

It said it is aware that there has been a lot of online speculation around a possible protest near to Birmingham city centre this evening, August 7, and it wants to reassure residents that they are actively searching and listening to its intelligence as it develops, and its primary focus is to ensure public safety.

It said it 'completely understands' people's rights to peacefully protest and will facilitate this, however, it is also 'very clear' that anyone who acts outside of the law will be dealt with.

The force said policing is not anti-protest, but anti-crime and are there to protect the public and keep the peace irrespective of people's beliefs.

It doubled-down on the reassurance by stating its well practised and prepared in dealing with protests and has officers on duty and ready to be deployed, while having a high visible presence in the area and will oversee the policing operation throughout the evening.

In the statement, it said: "We are aware that there has been a lot of online speculation around a possible protest near to Birmingham city centre this evening, August 7.

"We want to reassure you that we are actively searching and listening to our intelligence as it develops and our primary focus is to ensure public safety.

"We completely understand people's rights to peacefully protest and will facilitate this, however, we are also very clear that anyone who acts outside of the law will be dealt with.

"Policing is not anti-protest, we are anti-crime and we are here to protect the public and keep the peace irrespective of people's beliefs.

"We are well practised and prepared in dealing with protests and we have officers on duty and ready to be deployed.

"We will also have a high visible presence in the area and will be overseeing the policing operation throughout the evening.

"Over the past 24 hours our local policing teams have been working with our business partners, local businesses and the local area to inform them of what we've heard and to ensure that their own business and safety procedures are put in place.

"We've issued some guidance for businesses which can be found here.

"We understand that people across the area are feeling worried and concerned and we want to reassure you that we will not tolerate violence or disorder.

"Over the last few days we have seen a lot of rumour, speculation and misinformation online; this can be extremely harmful to our communities.

"Please challenge what you see online, report where appropriate and consider the source of the posts. Always go to trusted sources for your information which includes news outlets and through our social media channels."