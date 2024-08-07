16-year-old charged and three more arrested following Tamworth violence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It said that using their own surveillance, as well as a 'vast array' of videos that have been shared on social media, it is continuing to 'trawl rigorously' through the evidence to take robust action against those involved.

The statements read: "A teenage boy has been charged as we continue to investigate the disorder in Tamworth on Sunday, August 4.

"Three more arrests have been made as part of our ongoing investigation into the violent disorder in Tamworth on Sunday, August 4.

"Using our own surveillance, as well as a vast array of videos that have been shared on social media, we’re continuing to trawl rigorously through the evidence to take robust action against those involved.

"If you’ve got information that can help us take robust action against those involved, please visit the MIPP by using the link here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24N02-PO1

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."