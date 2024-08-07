'Please contact us' Police issue appeal for information after suspected shooting in Lye

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police rushed to Cross Walks at around 2am on Tuesday morning, August 6, later closing the road off due to a dangerous incident that had taken place.

The force said it believed that a man had fired at the house then fled the scene on foot towards Belmont Road, with damage caused to the front of a home, but left nobody injured.

The road remained closed throughout the day while officers carried out enquiries, checked CCTV footage and forensically examined the area.

Image: Express&Star

And today, the force said it is 'continuing to appeal' for information after shots rung off on the quiet residential street.

In the statement, it said: "We are continuing to appeal for information after shots were fired at a property on Cross Walks, Lye, last Monday (6 Aug).

Image: Express&Star

"It is understood a man fired at the property just before 2am and fled the scene on foot towards Belmont Road.

"Damage was caused to an upstairs window but fortunately no one was injured.

"We have been carrying out enquiries such as reviewing CCTV footage and forensically examining the area."

DI Tom Lyons, from our major crime team, said: “We would appeal for anyone who may have any information including dashcam footage to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting crime reference number 20/706642/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”