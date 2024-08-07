Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

James Virgo, 82, hit Andrew and Lilian Taylor at the junction of Cinder Bank and Simms Lane in Netherton on December 29 last year, Dudley Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Mr Taylor was driving a black Suzuki motorcycle and his wife was a passenger. Virgo's Vauxhall Mokka turned right across traffic at the junction and smashed into the couple, sending them flying off the vehicle and into the air.

"[Mr Taylor] tried to get to his senses after the incident," prosecutor Megan Jewkes told the court. "He noticed that his right foot was dangling and felt 'like jelly'."

Mr and Mrs Taylor were taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

The former's right leg was so badly injured doctors proposed to amputate it below the knee, but he refused.

He had skin grafts and was bed-bound for months. The court heard his leg is still being assessed in a 12-month period following the crash, and doctors may still recommend amputating part of it.

Miss Jewkes read aloud from a statement made by Mr Taylor in April.

"This incident has changed my life. I had a 13-hour operation, I was in hospital for one month and I spent one month in a care home. I was unable to get out or do anything for those two months.

"I have gone from being completely independent to being dependent on others. I can't walk on my right foot. I am unable to walk, I rely on crutches to get around the house."