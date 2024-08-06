Trio who played key roles in £6 million cocaine dealing enterprise jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In February this year, one of the men, Anthony Etheridge from Staffordshire, was pulled over by officers in Coventry and told them that he had been asked to deliver some parcels in his boot – which turned out to be 20 kilograms of cocaine.

The 67-year old of Clifton Campville, near Tamworth, had earlier met another man – Nadim Aitchegou – in London where he picked up the drugs.

Three men have been arrested for a total of 22 years

The following month, officers spotted Aitchegou and the third man, Miroslaw Perka, exchanging items between two vehicles at a service station in Grays, Essex. Aitchegou drove away in a van that was quickly stopped, leading to the discovery of around 62 kilograms of cocaine inside.