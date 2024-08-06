New rules approved to tackle anti-social behaviour in Wolverhampton despite fears of prejudice

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The introduction of a Public Safety Protection Order (PSPO) had already been approved by Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet but required the blessing of the authority’s Climate Change, Housing and Communities Scrutiny Panel before implementation.

At their meeting in July panel members quizzed council officers on the detail of the order which gives police powers to break up groups of three or more people if officers believe they are causing or likely to cause a nuisance, threat or alarm to others.

The order also gives officers powers to require people to remove face coverings if they do not have a good reason for wearing one.

Wolverhampton Civic Centre. Picture: Google

During the panel’s debate on a report about the PSPO, Councillor Ciaran Brackenridge said: “This report is full of perspectives, when I ask everyone in this room 'could you define harassment, alarm and distress' I am sure we would all have different definitions.

“I absolutely appreciate this report, we must make sure there isn’t any prejudice – all it takes is one mistake, whether it is conscious or unconscious bias.

“There should be a lot of concerns.”

Hannah Pawley, Wolverhampton Council’s communities strategic lead, said: “It was our biggest concern.

“It is potentially controversial, the definition of anti-social behaviour within the legislation makes it difficult to be more specific.

“Alongside that legal framework which includes the wording from the legislation we are working with the police to develop a clear agreement on what the thresholds will be locally.”

The three-year order is in place across the city centre within the boundary of the ring road and has been developed to tackle a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area over recent years.

It will not affect people gathering to visit the city centre for legitimate reasons like shopping, or discriminate against those wearing a face covering for reasons including on medical or religious grounds.

Superintendent Martin Hurcomb from Wolverhampton Police said: “We, working with our partners at the council and specifically the Community Safety Team, are completely committed to providing a safe space within the city centre.”