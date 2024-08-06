Jailed: Robber who broke into Wolverhampton home and stole necklace from around pensioner's neck

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Marian Plesca forced open the back door of the property in the All Saint's area of Wolverhampton at about 10am on November 30.

The 32-year-old grabbed the 80-year-old woman's arms and pulled off a gold necklace from her neck as well as a watch. Before he made off, Plesca also snatched £20 off the kitchen counter.

Marian Plesca has been jailed

The pensioner wasn't badly injured and managed to report the crime to police.

After being made aware of the suspect's description, officers spotted Plesca whilst on patrol three days later and arrested him.

He was charged with robbery and when it came to the first day of his trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 30, Plesca, of no fixed address, changed his plea and admitted the offence. He has now been jailed for eight years.

PC Andrew Reid, from the West Midlands Police Wolverhampton Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: "To target an elderly woman in her own home is despicable and our teams worked together to ensure this offender has been removed from our streets.

"We were able to retrieve and review CCTV as well as speak to witnesses and then circulate a description of the suspect to our officers which resulted in him being arrested just days later."