Jailed: Quintet who were involved in supplying dozens of kilos of drugs

Keith Jeremy, Christopher Kennelly, Matthew Cox, Ashley Hutchinson, and Sarah Johnson were all jailed following a six-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The group were found to be involved in the production of cannabis and to be distributing class A drugs following an investigation by the West Midlands Police Regional Organised Crime Unit.

(L-R clockwise): Christopher Kennelly, Ashley Hutchinson, Keith Jeremy, Matthew Cox, Sarah Johnson

In February 2021, Johnson, aged 45, was found to be renting a unit in Hockley, Birmingham, to grow cannabis with the help of Kennelly.

Jeremy and Kennelly were using encrypted communications platforms for the commercial supply of class A drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin.

After pleading guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs, Jeremy, aged 59, of no fixed address, was jailed for 19 years and six months.

Kennelly, aged 44, of Springfield Road, Sutton Coldfield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was found guilty regarding the cultivation of cannabis, and was jailed for 14 years and five months.

Cox, aged 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, and to possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, and was jailed for nine years.

Hutchinson, aged 58, of Mount Wise, Newquay, Cornwall, was jailed for six years and five months after being found to be in possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, and received cocaine from Jeremy via encrypted communications.

Johnson, aged 45, of College Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, was jailed for four years.

The group all conspired with multiple roles which contributed to the supply of dozens of kilos of drugs and were all sentenced on July 25.