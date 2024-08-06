Jailed: Man who attacked pensioner in her Wolverhampton home and stole jewellery and cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Marian Plesca forced the back door of the woman's property in the All Saint's area of the city at around 10am on November 30 last year.

The 32-year-old grabbed his victim's arms and pulled off a gold necklace she was wearing as well as a watch.

Before Plesca left he also snatched £20 off the kitchen counter.

Thankfully the woman, who is in her eighties, wasn't badly injured and managed to call the police.

She described Plesca to Wolverhampton Police officers who, while on patrol three days later, spotted Plesca and arrested him.

Plesca, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery, and admitted the offence at at Wolverhampton Crown Court last Tuesday. He was jailed for eight years.

PC Andrew Reid, from the Wolverhampton neighbourhood crime team, said: "To target an elderly woman in her own home is despicable and our teams worked together to ensure this offender has been removed from our streets.

"We were able to retrieve and review CCTV as well as speak to witnesses and then circulate a description of the suspect to our officers which resulted in him being arrested just days later."

A spokesperson for the force said: "Robbery remains a priority here for us at Wolverhampton Police and we are committed to reducing the number of people affected by such crimes, while working to identify, arrest and prosecute anyone involved.

"If you have information please pass this on to police via 101, Live Chat or report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."