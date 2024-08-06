Detectives appeal to find taxi driver with 'vital clues' on anniversary of Stourbridge murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ryan was enjoying a night out with friends after playing at a local football match when he was knifed once in the chest inside Chicago's nightclub, just before 1am on August 6, 2017.

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away shortly after.

A 19-year-old man was charged with Ryan’s murder but a jury found him not guilty at a trial in February, 2018.

In 2022, West Yorkshire Police agreed to carry out an independent review of the West Midlands Police investigation into the murder and the trial into Ryan's death.

Ryan Passey

The force was presented with the findings last year and accepted each of the 18 recommendations to determine its next steps.

Detectives began a re-investigation into Ryan's tragic death and on Tuesday launched an appeal for help in identifying the driver of a Beacon Taxis car who was working on the night of August 5 into the August 6.

West Midlands Police said the driver picked up a young, white man near to the side entrance of Dudley Fire Station on the A459 Burton Road at around 1.10am – just a few minutes after Ryan was stabbed.

The passenger – who the force said is a witness and has already been spoken to by officers – had booked the car to take him to a location near to the centre of Sedgley.

Det Supt Shaun Edwards, head of the homicide team at the force, said: “As the driver, you may not have felt there was anything unusual or different about this journey, but the information you have could be really important to the investigation.

“We believe you may have important information about the night’s events, and so it’s important we hear from you.

“We have been liaising with Beacon Taxis, but given the passage of time, records from the night are not available.

“Our commitment to get justice for Ryan and his family is absolute, so I’d appeal for you to help us do that and get in touch.”

Speaking on the seven-year anniversary of his death, Ryan's family have urged the taxi driver to come forward.

The family of Ryan Passey have urged the witness to come forward

In a statement issued by West Midlands Police, the family said: "Seven years ago today, our world was shattered into a million pieces and to this day we continue to suffer severe trauma and distress knowing the person who admitted to stabbing our Ryan remains a free person to live his life without any consequences for his actions back in 2017.

“Ryan’s family support this appeal by the police to identify this taxi driver who could have significant information that will assist in us getting justice for Ryan.

“We would urge him to come forward or if you think you may know the driver to please contact West Midlands Police.

“Unfortunately owing to the passage of time it will be almost impossible to trace him without the public’s help. This line of enquiry is significant in West Midlands Police re-investigation.”

The appeal comes just days after friends, family and former football team-mates of Ryan Passey came together as part of an annual 'Ride for Ryan, Ride of Justice' event in a bid to celebrate his life and keep alive the fight for justice.

The appeal comes just days after friends and family of Ryan Passey gathered for an annual 'Ride for Justice' event

Anyone with information which could help West Midlands Police with its investigation has been asked to get in touch via 101, extension 841 3057.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.