'They went straight through the front door:' Wombourne charity shop hit by 'brazen' burglars

The Mary Stevens Hospice shop on Windmill Bank, Wombourne, was broken into on Saturday night, August 3, with staff having to go in the following day to clean the mess up.

The shop's manager, Ann, who did not want to give her surname, said the people - or person - who did it went "straight through the front door" and looked through drawers but left much of the shop untouched. A donation box was taken from the shop.

Ann reported the break-in to the police and quickly pulled her team together to get the shop back to normal so they could continue to raise money for the hospice.

Manager Anne (centre) with staff members Alison and Elaine, at Mary Stevens Hospice Shop, Wombourne

Speaking today, Ann, said: "We got a phone call on Sunday morning to say we had been broken into the night before, they went straight through the front door.

"They seemed to have gone after the jewellery and there were things on the floor, drawers were open but mostly everything else was left.

"They were really brazen about it, it happened while pubs would have still been open and they did not go through the back door.

"It's bad because this is a hospice shop, we're here to raise money for those that really need it. My staff are volunteers and they work really hard which makes it even more disappointing."

Ann and her staff came in the next day to clean the shop up, and it is business as usual today, Monday, August 5.

Ann said: "The staff here are brilliant and we all got together and got the shop back to normal, there was no way we were going to close and stop helping the hospice.

"It's unusual for this to happen in Wombourne, particularly a charity shop. We hope the police can find those who are responsible."

The Express & Star has contacted Staffordshire Police for comment.