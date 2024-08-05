Revealed: Faces of dangerous drivers jailed after great-grandmother killed at crossing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Andrew Phillips and Vijay Singh were both more than double the speed limit as they recklessly drove on Wolverhampton Ring Road on January 14 last year.

Their appalling behaviour stopped when 30-year-old Phillips, in an Audi, ploughed into Thelma Harris, 89, as she used the Snow Hill pedestrian crossing as she returned from a shopping trip to the city centre.

Phillips, of Cedar Grove, Wolverhampton, stayed at the scene until Mrs Harris, from Wednesfield, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she died of her injuries five days later.