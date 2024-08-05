Man jailed after police seize phone linked to cocaine supply and £19,000 in cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Reece Caven, aged 21 and from Cannock, was stopped by officers as a passenger in a Vauxhall Insignia on Hednesford, in April 2022.

Caven tried to hide the phone, which was later found to be linked to a supply of cocaine in the town, but was unsuccessful. A separate phone was also found on him when he was searched.

Officers from Staffordshire Police then searched his address and found £19,495 in cash.

He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court last Wednesday after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing criminal property.

