Former police officer charged with making indecent images of children

Jamie Bunting, 26, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The force said Bunting had previously worked with cadets and had resigned from the force earlier this year.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "The charges follow an investigation, which started in September 2023, by West Mercia Police’s Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team and relate to non-contact offences.

"The 26-year-old resigned from the force earlier this year however was formerly based at Kidderminster Police Station and was a cadet leader for North Worcestershire Volunteer Police Cadets."

The force added: "West Mercia Police works closely with the National Volunteer Police Cadet Safeguarding and Standards hub and the force strictly adheres to policies and procedures in relation to safeguarding volunteer police cadets. We do not believe this has been compromised.

"A charge of making indecent images can include downloading an image from a website, receiving an image from a social media app or opening an email containing such an image."