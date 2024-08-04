Driver who lied to police is jailed over fatal hit and run

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Malikh Amon was speeding when he struck Shiraz Ali Khan who was crossing Highgate Road, Birmingham on 24 January 2022.

After the collision at around 6.30am Amon drove off then dumped his car before fleeing by foot.

He called police to report his car had been stolen just 15 minutes after a public appeal for information about the collision was released.

The claim he wasn't the driver was a lie he maintained during his police interview.

Mr Khan - who was described as the warmth of their home by his family - was left with serious injuries and the 41-year-old died in hospital a month later.

Enquiries from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit established Amon had been travelling at almost 50mph just prior to the collision near the Moseley Road junction – the legal limit is 30mph.

The 25-year-old, of Church Grove, Birmingham, admitted causing death by careless driving and perverting the course of justice. He was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to two years in jail at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday and will be banned from driving for three years.

After Mr Khan's t death his family said: "Shiraz loved deeply and spared no expense in making sure we knew that.

"His affection, his unwavering strength and his quiet selflessness will forever be the foundations of our lives. Shiraz truly was the warmth of our home."

Police continue to work with partners to improve the safety of roads and reduce deaths under the 'Vision Zero' programme.

It includes focussed operations in the 'fatal four' areas of speeding; drink and drug driving; using mobile phones whilst driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

For more information on their work, visit https://beta.westmidlands.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/wsi/watch-schemes-initiatives/operation-triton