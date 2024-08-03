Police issue update on Walsall shooting as four men recover from injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the violence earlier this week.

Locals reported fighting and a gun being fired at a car on Reedswood Lane in Birchills, Walsall, at around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

The four injured men were taken to hospital, though one was subsequently discharged, arrested and taken into custody. The other three remained in hospital on Friday, with police saying none were in a life-threatening condition.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The teenager remains in custody for questioning.

"Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact us."

The car and forensic tents on Reedswood Way on Thursday morning

A car was left under a tarpaulin on Thursday morning, alongside two smaller forensic tents. Officers recovered a gun and a machete from the scene.

A 26-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding. He's since been placed on bail.

Police closed off several roads on Thursday

The force has also activated its Major Incident Public Portal for people to upload images or video that can help detectives understand what happened.

People can also contact the force with information via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/720593/24.