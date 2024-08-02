Staffordshire villagers seeing red after sloppy pro-Palestine protestors 'blood splatter' pavements nowhere near factory blockade

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

With the escalation in deadly drone attacks by the Israeli Army, which has seen several senior Hamas commanders killed, the picturesque village of Shenstone is again feeling the fall out from a war thousands of miles away.

For the last three days Palestine Action protestors have blockaded Elbit's UAV Engines Lynn Lane factory, spraying red paint over its walls and unfurling flags behind its gates. Staffordshire Police has been forced to close Lynn Lane, inflicting "long and dangerous" diversions, and arrested 19 people in the last 48 hours, none of whom are local. The force also claimed it was forced to act to "ensure the safety" of employees.

Palestine Action shared photos and videos of the factory, which they claim makes engines for killer drones, boasting they succeeded in "drenching the premises in blood red paint".

Where the paint was meant to be - on the walls on the factory, picture by Martin Pope

However, what they failed to show was red paint covering surrounding pavements, walls and roads, showing sloppy protesters disdain for the village's residents and wildlife.