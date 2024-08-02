Extra police powers extended after Walsall shooting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Announcing the extension just before 6pm today, West Midlands Police said it will extend section 60 powers across Walsall until 10am tomorrow.

Section 60 powers allow the police to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds, and it comes following an armed disorder on Wednesday, July 31, with reports of fighting and a gun being fired at a car in Reedswood Lane, Birchills, at around 11.50pm.

It comes shortly after a second person - a 16-year-old boy - was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were injured during the armed disorder.

Incident near Bentley Lane in Walsall

In the update, it said: "We have extended the use of Section 60 powers across Walsall this afternoon and overnight following an armed disorder on Wednesday.

"The powers will be in place until 10am tomorrow morning Saturday, August 3.

"Section 60 powers allow us to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

"We have now arrested a second person as our investigation continues after reports of fighting and a gun being fired at a car in Reedswood Lane, Birchills, at around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

"As always, our main focus is on keeping everyone safe and we have extra officers in the area to offer reassurance.

"If you have information about the incident you can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/720593/24.

"Alternatively, ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."