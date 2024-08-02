Council leader calls on Commissioner for "immediate assessment" of police resources following repeat violent incidents

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Garry Perry, the leader of Walsall Council, has urged Commissioner Simon Foster to make an urgent assessment of police forces in Walsall following a spat of violent crimes in the area.

The letter, which was sent to both Chief Constable Craig Guildford and Commissioner Simon Foster, highlights a number of shootings and stabbing incidents resulting in loss of life and critical injuries in recent months.

Now, Councillor Perry has called on police leaders to make an "urgent reassessment" and "clear commitment" to reassess and potentially increase the police resources currently dedicated to the Walsall borough.

The letter read: "I am writing to you regarding the rising concerns over violent crime in Walsall, a matter which has garnered significant attention in recent media reports.

"While I commend the sterling efforts of the local police and our partners in addressing these incidents, I am seeking your assurance and a clear commitment to reassess and potentially increase the resourcing dedicated to our area."

'Community left shaken and deeply concerned'

An incident on Reedswood Lane saw four people taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and stab wounds

The letter comes following the most recent violent crime incident to take place in Walsall, which saw four men taken to hospital with gunshot and stab-related injuries, with two being left in critical condition. One person was arrested in relation to the incident.

Councillor Garry Perry continued: "Recent incidents, including shootings and stabbings resulting in loss of life and critical injuries, have left our community shaken and deeply concerned about safety.

"The prompt response and interventions from the major crime unit during these critical incidents are appreciated and undoubtedly essential.

"However, the reliance on these units does not compensate for the perceived and actual shortage of regular policing numbers on the streets of Walsall, particularly in our most vulnerable areas."

'Increasing complexity and frequency of violent crimes'

Police rushed to Well Lane, Bloxwich, to reports of a major shooting incident

The council leader has now called for more police resources to be allocated to the Walsall area, saying that while the police response is commendable, the 'increasing complexity and frequency' of violent crimes require a review of police resources.

Councillor Perry said: "The proactive work of our local officers in community engagement, crime prevention, and rapid response is commendable and has not gone unnoticed. Yet, the increasing complexity and frequency of violent crimes necessitate a review of our current police deployment.

"It is imperative that we bolster our police presence to not only respond to crimes but to act as a deterrent and provide reassurance to our residents.

"In addition to the efforts of the police, I would like to highlight the significant resources that the Walsall Council deploys to support the police through our Resilient Communities model. This initiative is instrumental in fostering community resilience and providing reassurance to our residents.

"By working closely with local organisations and community groups, the Council plays a crucial role in preventing crime and addressing its underlying causes. This collaborative approach, however, relies heavily on a strong and visible police presence."

'Immediate assessment of resources'

A target attack saw a house gutted on Green Rock Lane, Bloxwich

Other incidents in recent months include a targeted house fire that damaged two neighbouring properties and a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead.

The letter continued: "I urge you to consider an immediate assessment of the current resources allocated to Walsall. This should include an evaluation of whether our police numbers are sufficient to meet the needs of our growing and diverse population.

"Additionally, I seek your commitment to increase the number of officers on the ground, particularly in high-risk and vulnerable areas, to ensure sustained and visible policing that can effectively address the root causes of violent crime."

Walsall Council leader, Councillor Garry Perry, has called for more police resources following a number of violent incidents in Walsall

The leader of the council commended the actions of police forces, saying that he 'appreciates the pressures on budget and resources' however, he added that the 'safety and well-being' of the community 'must remain a priority'.

The letter ended: "I appreciate the challenges faced by police forces across the country and the pressures on budgets and resources. However, the safety and well-being of our community must remain a priority. I am not seeking a political or rhetorical response, nor an attribution of blame, but rather a constructive and pragmatic approach to enhancing our local policing resources.

"Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to your positive response and to working collaboratively to ensure Walsall is a safe place for all its residents."