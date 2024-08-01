Two teens arrested after boy 'punched' and robbed in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place at the town's bus station, off St Michael Street, in West Bromwich at about 10.3pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said the boy's mobile phone and speaker were stolen.

Within 15 minutes, two boys, aged between 13 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The force confirmed on Thursday afternoon that they remain in custody for questioning.