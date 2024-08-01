Police release image of man following sexual assaults at Sainsbury's car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Staffordshire Police received reports that a man had sexually assaulted two different people on two separate occasions in Cannock on June 28 between 3.45pm and 4.55pm in the Sainsbury's car park on Orbital Retail Park, Voyager Drive.

The man is described as in his 60s, approximately 5ft 7ins and of medium build. He was wearing dark shorts, t-shirt and trainers.

Police would like to talk to this man

A spokesperson for the force said: "Since the incidents were first reported to us, we’ve been carrying out enquiries but we can now share an image of the man we want to speak to.

"Anyone with any information that could help with our investigation, is encourage to get in touch. You can call 101, quoting incident 174 of June 29, or message us using Live Chat on our website."