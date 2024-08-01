Fifth person charged with murder after Stafford man found with 'serious injuries' in alleyway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police were called by ambulance crews to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest on on Buccleuch Road in Normacot, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 12.50am on July 22.

Thapelo Jali, aged 21, from Stafford, was found hurt in an alleyway and nothing could be done to save him.

A fifth man Hakim Mohammed, aged 22, from Normacot, Stoke-on-Trent, has now been charged with murder and possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday morning and has been remanded into custody, Staffordshire Police said.

Mohammed is due to appear before Stafford Crown Court on August 5.

Four men, all of Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, were previously charged with his murder including Ezaan Hussain, aged 20, Tuheed Hussain, aged 23, Tayyab Hussain, aged 26 and Zubair Hussain, aged 45.

Specialist officers are said to be supporting Thapelo’s family, who Staffordshire Police said have "asked for privacy at this difficult time".