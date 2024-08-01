Connor Brookes: Teenager becomes fifth suspect to be arrested over fatal Walsall shooting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 20-year-old scrap metal dealer was killed as he sat in a transit van in Well Lane, in the Blakenall area on July 8, prompting police to launch a murder probe.

An inquest into Mr Brookes' death told that he died of a bullet wound to the head.

Connor Brookes

A man, aged 19, from Walsall, has now become the fifth person to be arrested in connection to his death.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and possession of items to endanger life.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the suspect remains in custody for questioning.

Jake Sanbrook, aged 22, of Fisher Road, Bloxwich, and Byron Sellick, aged 20, from Walsall, were previously charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A man, aged 18, and a youth, aged 17, were earlier arrested in connection with the murder probe but have both since been give police bail.

Floral tributes have been left near to the scene of the fatal shooting in tribute to Mr Brookes, who was described by his family as having a "heart of gold".

Tributes left by loved ones near to the scene of the fatal shooting

A balloon release was also held in his memory on the day following his death.

West Midlands Police said it is continuing with its investigation and urged anyone with information to get in touch via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting log 3637 of 8/7/24.

To leave information anonymously, people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.