Staffordshire police officer dismissed after 'inappropriate behaviour and sexualised comments'

PC Daniel Jones, a response officer, was dismissed after a misconduct hearing chaired by an independent legally-qualified chair.

An investigation by the force found that, while on duty, PC Jones behaved inappropriately towards another officer, including touching and making sexualised comments, as well as making an inappropriate reference about a 14-year-old child.

The panel found that his actions amounted to gross misconduct and PC Jones was suspended until his hearing.

The three-day hearing, which concluded on Wednesday, found the officer had breached the standard relating to authority, respect and courtesy. It was also found that he discredited the force.

Jones will be placed on the national College of Policing's Barred List, preventing him from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said: "The behaviour of PC Jones was totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It was rightly reported to our Professional Standards Department who took swift action in suspending the officer and investigating the allegations.

"PC Jones' behaviour had a lasting impact on his victims and brought discredit to the force. We will continue to take robust action against any officer or member of staff that doesn’t act with the highest standards of integrity."