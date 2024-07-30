Man denies attacking police dog near Bilston town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

However, due to a backlog of cases Lee Potts, aged 39, will not face trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court for another 18 months.

The defendant, of Chillington Place, Bilston, pleaded not guilty to an offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at a hearing on Friday.

The case relates to an incident involving an American bulldog called 'Lola' and the police dog called 'Snow' in a park off Millfields Road on June 6.

The matter was adjourned until February 2026. Potts was given conditional bail until then.