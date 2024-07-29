Watch: Dramatic moment Birmingham gunman Ryan Carroll found hiding in a bush by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ryan Carroll, 28, was caught on CCTV firing the deadly weapon on Montague Road, in Erdington, Birmingham, at around 10.15pm on December 14 last year.

Security cameras also captured him fleeing from the scene before he was sniffed out by a police dog cowering in a front garden nearby.

Body-cam footage shows armed police and a West Midlands Police dog-handler telling Carroll to get on the ground as he emerges from the bushes with his hands up.

Officers discovered the shotgun dumped in the undergrowth where he was hiding and a used shell was found in the road shortly after.

Ryan Carroll, 28.

Carroll, of Erdington, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for nine years and two months at Birmingham Crown Court on July 18.

Luckily, nobody was injured or damage caused as a result of the gun being fired.

West Midlands Police said they are continuing to investigate the wider disorder which broke out at the time and resulted in a number of vehicles being damaged.

Ryan Carroll's gun.

Detective Constable Vanessa Devitt, from Stechford Major Crime Team, said: "Guns have no place on the streets of the West Midlands.

"This sentencing sends out a clear message that we are committed to removing guns from our communities.”

A force spokesperson added: "We’re relentless in our pursuit of criminals and have a range of specialist officers in place to keep you safe.

"We know that gun crime in particular can have a devastating impact on communities.

"But our officers stand ready to identify, disrupt, arrest and charge those responsible."