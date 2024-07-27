'She will never have a hug in her daddy's arms' – Cannock man jailed for manslaughter of Blackpool father

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

George Fenlon, from Blackpool, 'never got the chance' to be a father to his baby daughter after being attacked outside a resort nightclub in the town.

The 23-year-old suffered serious head injuries as a result of the assault on The Strand, Blackpool, on August 15 last year.

He died in hospital from his injuries just over three months later, having never regained consciousness.



A fortnight before George died, his partner gave birth to their daughter Clara Georgia. She was given the middle name Georgia after her dad.

Clara Georgia was laid in the nook of George's arm in his hospital bed in the tender moments they spent together for two weeks before he died.

Clara was delivered by emergency C-section when her mother decided that she wanted her little girl to have 'some tangible connection' with her dad.

Rhys Jones, of Hampton Street, Cannock, was jailed for 10 years and two months after pleading guilty to manslaughter at Preston Crown Court.

The 27-year-old had been in Blackpool as a holidaymaker when he attacked George near to the Trilogy nightclub.

In her victim personal statement, George’s partner Bethany Turner said: "Sadly George was never to see the beautiful daughter we created, as on August 15 George was attacked.

"The world changed for me in one phone call. Confusion at first, then upset and hurt."

Bethany’s statement continued: "The majority of my pregnancy was bittersweet. On November 8 I had a midwife appointment. By this time, we knew there was nothing more that could be done for George.

“After lots of conversations and consideration, I decided the only thing I could do was to ask if I could have an emergency C-section.

“At least this way, in some way our little girl could have some sort of memories to look back upon in later years. Some tangible connection between her and her daddy.

“On November 8, Clara was born, and I gave her the middle name Georgia after her daddy.

“Within just four hours of her coming into the world she was able to meet her daddy. She laid under his arm for a little while, so content and peacefully, she fitted perfectly in the nook of his arm.

“Two weeks was all the time Clara got with her daddy, two weeks which were spent getting as many pictures and keepsakes as we all could so that Clara would always know how much her daddy loved her.

“On November 22 my world fell apart, my heart smashed into a million pieces, and my daughter’s life changed before it had really begun.

“Clara will never know the love of her daddy, never have a hug in her daddy’s arms.

“She will never be able to fully understand how great he was, how much he cared for her or feel his teddy bear-like arms holding her close.”

George’s mum, Melissa Fenlon, said in her victim personal statement: “George was always known by all that knew him as a gentle, loving and kind young man.

“He was previously a popular barman, well known in Blackpool; he loved his job and was well known for his demonstrations of cocktail making.”

Mrs Fenlon continued: “George was always a constant source of support for me throughout his life. Me and George faced the world together. George was my son and best friend; he was my rock and my life.

“George could have been the most amazing and perfect dad. He would have been the kind of dad every girl should have. Clara will never have hugs and cuddles from her dad, she will never have George, she will never know George, the George we all knew and loved so much.”

Det Insp Steve Hallam, of Lancashire Police force's major incident team, said: "My thoughts continue to be with George's family and loved ones.

"The assault by Rhys Jones left George with terrible injuries and in a coma, which meant he was unable to see his baby daughter when she was born.

"This case highlights what devastating consequences assaults of this nature can have."