Police looking to trace man after bogus caller steals cash

The man was said to have approached a resident on Garretts Green Lane in Yardley claiming to be a roofer.

He then allegedly persuaded the resident to give him cash for work that was not done.

Police want to speak to this man.

The burglary is said to have happened on or around June 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/584243/24.