Man charged after several firearms discovered at properties in Dudley

Alan Payne from Quarry Bank was arrested yesterday and has been charged with possession of a firearm after warrants were conducted at premises in Lawnsdown Road and Wallows Road, Brierley Hill.

Several firearms and ammunition were recovered.

The 42-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton magistrates on Saturday charged with firearms offences.

Officers from West Midlands Police are continuing their investigations.