Man charged after several firearms discovered at properties in Dudley
A man has been charged after several firearms were recovered from Dudley houses.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Alan Payne from Quarry Bank was arrested yesterday and has been charged with possession of a firearm after warrants were conducted at premises in Lawnsdown Road and Wallows Road, Brierley Hill.
Several firearms and ammunition were recovered.
The 42-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton magistrates on Saturday charged with firearms offences.
Officers from West Midlands Police are continuing their investigations.