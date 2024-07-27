Man arrested outside cricket ground after police witness alleged drug deal
Police have arrested a man who tried to make off after officers witnessed him allegedly dealing drugs.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Officers pursued a Honda Civic around Hall Green, Birmingham after they witnessed the occupants allegedly drug dealing.
The driver was said to be driving 'poorly' and tried to escape by foot after realising that officers were onto him.
He was arrested outside Edgbaston cricket ground for multiple offences.