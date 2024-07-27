Man, 46, jailed for handling stolen goods and driving offences after he attempted to flee from police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Clint Hewitt was identified and traced following investigative work from the Birmingham Neighbourhood Crime Team and Moseley and Kings Heath Neighbourhood Team.

The 46-year-old, from Kings Heath, tried to make off when officers arrived at an address but he was promptly detained and taken into custody.

Clint Hewitt

He admitted handling stolen goods, driving without a licence and insurance and was also found to be in breach of a suspended sentence for burglary.

Hewitt, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years and nine months in jail at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

PC Scott Sheppard, from the Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: "This was a great example of two teams working together to keep this offender locked away for the next couple of years.

"Hewitt was a known offender who targeted the Kings Heath area for a while, and thanks to the local knowledge the neighbourhood team, we were able to quickly locate him and take him off the streets."