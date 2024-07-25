Driver caught at wheel of stolen high-performance car within minutes of theft report
A driver was arrested after being caught at the wheel of a stolen high-performance car by police.
West Midlands Police traffic officers spotted the missing black BMW series 7 model within 30 minutes of it being snatched on Wednesday.
In a force post on social media network X stated: "@Trafficwmp Thanks to the swift action of D unit Traffic, this stolen BMW 7 series was recovered with one person under arrest within 30 minutes of the emergency call being made."