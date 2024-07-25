Express & Star
Close

Driver caught at wheel of stolen high-performance car within minutes of theft report

A driver was arrested after being caught at the wheel of a stolen high-performance car by police.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

West Midlands Police traffic officers spotted the missing black BMW series 7 model within 30 minutes of it being snatched on Wednesday.

In a force post on social media network X stated: "@Trafficwmp Thanks to the swift action of D unit Traffic, this stolen BMW 7 series was recovered with one person under arrest within 30 minutes of the emergency call being made."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular