Local grime artist jailed for more than six years over drug offences

Demehl Thomas, 34, who is also known as a local grime artist by the name of 'Remtrex' was arrested in April 2019 following an investigation into the supply of drugs from Birmingham into Huddersfield.

Thomas, of Villa Court, Telford, was convicted after half a kilo of cocaine and over £14,000 of cash was recovered.